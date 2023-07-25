Leo Brokerage LLC Makes New $256,000 Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 743 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.00.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

S&P Global Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,906,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,906,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at $779,315.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,241 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,119 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $422.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $135.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.99. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $425.51.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.