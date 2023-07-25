Round Rock Advisors LLC Has $306,000 Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Round Rock Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,100 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $929,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.00.

Insider Activity

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.7 %

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 over the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $446.12 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $480.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 232.36, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $403.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

