Financial Counselors Inc. Has $1.95 Million Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,577 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,507,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $346,500,000 after acquiring an additional 45,661 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,217,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $344,003,000 after acquiring an additional 667,541 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,687,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $261,868,000 after acquiring an additional 88,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,646,000 after purchasing an additional 532,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

DRI stock opened at $170.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.07 and a 52-week high of $173.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.35.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 65.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DRI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.67.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 31,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,100,107.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,034,918.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 33,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.09, for a total value of $5,612,970.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,866,906.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 31,818 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,100,107.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 199,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,034,918.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,052 shares of company stock worth $20,190,315 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

