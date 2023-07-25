Leo Brokerage LLC Takes Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 151,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $970,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,682,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,019,000 after buying an additional 217,370 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $33.26 on Tuesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.05 and a 52-week high of $41.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.19 and a 200 day moving average of $36.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 92.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CAG. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

