5,241 Shares in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Acquired by Leo Brokerage LLC

Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 96,256.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,634,000 after buying an additional 5,784,986 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 6,039.5% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,231,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 4,162,438 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Blackstone by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,668,954,000 after purchasing an additional 798,734 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,644,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $122,013,000 after buying an additional 700,200 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $299,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,071,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,623,406.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $299,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,071,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,623,406.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $7,911,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,060,448 shares in the company, valued at $98,706,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 117,282 shares of company stock worth $646,274. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX stock opened at $105.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.24 billion, a PE ratio of 63.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.49. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $110.89.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 198.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Blackstone from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.22.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

