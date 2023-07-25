Leo Brokerage LLC Invests $455,000 in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,520,259,000 after acquiring an additional 355,506,297 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,732,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,635,000 after buying an additional 521,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,810,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,006,000 after buying an additional 105,707 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,359,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,247,000 after acquiring an additional 443,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,073,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,509,000 after buying an additional 1,212,776 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SDY stock opened at $126.60 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $110.55 and a 52-week high of $132.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.92. The company has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

