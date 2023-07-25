Financial Counselors Inc. Trims Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 330.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. 86.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.40.

LW stock opened at $112.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.43. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.00 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 29.95%.

In other news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,733,785. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

