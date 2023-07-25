Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.42 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 46,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $675,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 66,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $153.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.78 and a 200-day moving average of $147.18. The company has a market cap of $361.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PG. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $2,133,444.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 883 shares in the company, valued at $137,536.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $2,133,444.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 883 shares in the company, valued at $137,536.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $754,340.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,184.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,549 shares of company stock worth $7,724,715 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

