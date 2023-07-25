Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Raised by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,789 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Visa by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Visa by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,616,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,275 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,221,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,683,673,000 after purchasing an additional 640,839 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $3,067,232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,727 shares of company stock valued at $38,891,141 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE:V opened at $240.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $231.45 and a 200-day moving average of $227.67. The company has a market capitalization of $450.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $245.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

