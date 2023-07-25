Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Position Raised by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 100.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 85.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter valued at about $2,074,000. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.72, for a total transaction of $1,298,302.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,288 shares in the company, valued at $57,467,727.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.72, for a total transaction of $1,298,302.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,288 shares in the company, valued at $57,467,727.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,162 shares in the company, valued at $16,141,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 346,986 shares of company stock valued at $56,148,565 in the last three months. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atlassian Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEAM. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Atlassian from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.56.

TEAM opened at $173.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.45. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $113.86 and a twelve month high of $300.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.62 and a beta of 0.76.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.71 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 79.71% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. Research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.