HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,480 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Visa by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Visa by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 255 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.50.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $240.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $450.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $245.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 165,727 shares of company stock worth $38,891,141. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

