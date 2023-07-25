Mirova US LLC Trims Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mirova US LLC cut its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,154,204 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 7,854 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 4.7% of Mirova US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mirova US LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $260,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth $1,496,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,727 shares of company stock worth $38,891,141 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visa Trading Up 0.6 %

Several analysts recently commented on V shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

Shares of V stock opened at $240.69 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $245.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.67. The company has a market cap of $450.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

