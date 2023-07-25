Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Given New $257.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.20.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $241.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $229.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.27. The company has a market capitalization of $65.79 billion, a PE ratio of 77.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $138.76 and a 1-year high of $248.16.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The company had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $15,909,707.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 185,761 shares in the company, valued at $38,885,350.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $15,909,707.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 185,761 shares in the company, valued at $38,885,350.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total value of $3,080,005.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 126,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,221,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,661 shares of company stock worth $33,959,865 over the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

