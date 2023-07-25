Leo Brokerage LLC Invests $405,000 in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVO. Schubert & Co raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $162.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $363.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.47. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $172.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 32.53%. Research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

