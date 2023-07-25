Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,468,000 after buying an additional 1,235,020 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,125,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,004,000 after purchasing an additional 457,383 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,318,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,168,000 after purchasing an additional 249,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 51.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 734,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,367,000 after purchasing an additional 248,641 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.00.

Insider Activity

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 940 shares in the company, valued at $305,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,529,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,293,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,217 shares of company stock worth $4,687,705. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROK opened at $338.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $311.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.92. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $209.27 and a 52 week high of $348.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.45.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 41.55%.

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

