Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 1,247 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 222,141 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.1% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $50,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 255 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.50.

Insider Activity at Visa

Visa Stock Up 0.6 %

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,727 shares of company stock worth $38,891,141. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $240.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $450.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $231.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $245.37.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

