Leo Brokerage LLC Takes $478,000 Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,884 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in JD.com by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 9,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in JD.com by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JD.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,441 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JD.com by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 15.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JD.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

JD.com Price Performance

NASDAQ JD opened at $38.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.57 and a 12-month high of $67.87. The company has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.11 and its 200-day moving average is $42.84.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The information services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. JD.com had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $35.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JD.com

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.