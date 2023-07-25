1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,371 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Visa by 0.4% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 11,761 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.6% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,914 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

Visa Stock Performance

V opened at $240.69 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $245.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $231.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,727 shares of company stock worth $38,891,141 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.