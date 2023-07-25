Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Lincoln Electric worth $5,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth $96,738,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 359.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 477,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,009,000 after acquiring an additional 373,730 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 11.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,859,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,604,000 after buying an additional 302,002 shares during the period. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at $30,587,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 730,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,604,000 after buying an additional 184,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lincoln Electric

In other Lincoln Electric news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 89,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total value of $17,291,406.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,034,180.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $1,371,292.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,847,801.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 89,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total value of $17,291,406.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,034,180.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,795 shares of company stock valued at $21,180,395. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lincoln Electric Stock Down 0.4 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CL King assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $176.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $206.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.01 and a 1-year high of $210.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.61.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 12.08%. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 31.96%.

About Lincoln Electric

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

Featured Articles

