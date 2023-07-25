NewSquare Capital LLC Sells 1,577 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

NewSquare Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of XOM opened at $105.49 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $83.89 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.94 and a 200 day moving average of $109.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Scotiabank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.30.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

