AC Immune (ACIU) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect AC Immune to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AC Immune alerts:

AC Immune Stock Performance

ACIU opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.33. AC Immune has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $3.83. The stock has a market cap of $248.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AC Immune

ACIU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACIU. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AC Immune by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 292,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in AC Immune by 1.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 411,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AC Immune during the third quarter worth $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AC Immune in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.