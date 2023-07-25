Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 18,212.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 94,156 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $10,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW opened at $120.69 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $134.64. The stock has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.46.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.87%.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.91.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

