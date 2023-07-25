Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 163,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,626 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $9,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,319,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,432,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,016,000 after buying an additional 4,107,405 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,104,000 after buying an additional 1,587,612 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1,284.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,598,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,342,000 after buying an additional 1,483,031 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,626,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,126,000 after buying an additional 1,375,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on REXR. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Up 1.3 %

REXR stock opened at $56.21 on Tuesday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.74 and a 52-week high of $68.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.28). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $195.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.54%.

Insider Activity

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $1,986,149.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,845,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.