Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 33,572 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 4,326.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,572 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $10,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $429.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $395.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.75.

Insider Activity

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total transaction of $752,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,677 shares in the company, valued at $39,616,342.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SEDG opened at $260.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.63. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $190.15 and a one year high of $375.90. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.36.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $943.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.37 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 5.86%. Research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

