Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.30.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XOM opened at $105.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $426.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.89 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

