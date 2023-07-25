Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 74 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,045 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MLM. Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.7% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 671 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MLM. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $420.00 to $428.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.73.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.1 %

MLM stock opened at $458.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $431.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $382.47. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $298.32 and a 12 month high of $462.70. The company has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.88.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.04%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.