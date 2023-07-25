Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 469 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FE opened at $40.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.35, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.60 and a 12-month high of $43.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.73.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

