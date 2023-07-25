Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 25.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 163,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,626 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $9,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 28.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,297,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,713,000 after acquiring an additional 738,974 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $498,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 21.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,455 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 37.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 169,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,117,000 after acquiring an additional 46,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rexford Industrial Realty

In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $1,986,149.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $56.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.74 and a 12-month high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $195.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.92 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 27.23%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 153.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on REXR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

Further Reading

