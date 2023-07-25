Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) & Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Head to Head Survey

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) and Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Johnson & Johnson and Onconova Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Johnson & Johnson 0 8 4 0 2.33 Onconova Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus target price of $171.60, suggesting a potential upside of 0.29%. Onconova Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 973.17%. Given Onconova Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Onconova Therapeutics is more favorable than Johnson & Johnson.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

67.6% of Johnson & Johnson shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of Onconova Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Johnson & Johnson shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Onconova Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Johnson & Johnson has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Onconova Therapeutics has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Johnson & Johnson and Onconova Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Johnson & Johnson 13.35% 37.01% 14.73% Onconova Therapeutics -9,122.57% -67.03% -49.59%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Johnson & Johnson and Onconova Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Johnson & Johnson $94.94 billion 4.68 $17.94 billion $4.94 34.64 Onconova Therapeutics $230,000.00 93.50 -$18.96 million ($0.99) -1.04

Johnson & Johnson has higher revenue and earnings than Onconova Therapeutics. Onconova Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Johnson & Johnson, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Johnson & Johnson beats Onconova Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products. This segment also offers STAYFREE and CAREFREE sanitary pads; o.b. tampons; adhesive bandages under the BAND-AID brand; and first aid products under the NEOSPORIN brand. It serves general public, retail outlets, and distributors. The company's Pharmaceutical segment provides products for rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; HIV/AIDS infectious diseases; mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary arterial hypertension. This segment serves retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals directly for prescription use. Its MedTech segment offers electrophysiology products to treat cardiovascular diseases; neurovascular care products to treat hemorrhagic and ischemic stroke; orthopaedics products in support of hips, knees, trauma, spine, sports, and other; advanced and general surgery solutions that focus on breast aesthetics, ear, nose, and throat procedures; and contact lenses and ophthalmic technologies related to cataract and laser refractive surgery under the ACUVUE brand. This segment serves wholesalers, hospitals, and retailers. Johnson & Johnson was founded in 1886 and is based in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

About Onconova Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer in the United States. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib, a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa study for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer. The company also conducting a Phase II investigator-initiated study with rigosertib monotherapy in patients with advanced/metastatic squamous cell carcinoma associated with recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. It has a license and collaboration agreement with HanX Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development, registration, and commercialization of narazaciclib in China. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.