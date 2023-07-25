Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,454 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 634.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,464,000 after buying an additional 1,795,480 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Cummins by 8,126.3% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,421,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,339,000 after buying an additional 1,403,908 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $292,182,000. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 23,155.2% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,070,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after buying an additional 1,065,834 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Cummins by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,783,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,188,000 after buying an additional 454,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.00.

Cummins Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:CMI opened at $257.89 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.40 and a 1-year high of $261.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $233.85 and a 200 day moving average of $237.24. The firm has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.0168 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

