STERIS (STE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.15. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect STERIS to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.
STERIS Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $232.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $213.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.19. STERIS has a 12-month low of $159.21 and a 12-month high of $234.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STE shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.00.
In other STERIS news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total value of $439,207.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,793.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Washington Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 8.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.
