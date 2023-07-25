Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 77.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614,326 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $11,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RCL. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 313,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,476,000 after acquiring an additional 61,698 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,977 shares during the period. Finally, Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 318,325 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $24,819,800.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,167,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,460,520.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 318,325 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $24,819,800.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,167,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,460,520.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,922,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,766,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 729,861 shares of company stock valued at $58,020,180 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

RCL opened at $102.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.29 and a beta of 2.47. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $105.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 172.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.57) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

