Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $10.55 Million Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 4,015.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,034 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Tyler Technologies worth $10,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 8.7% in the first quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 34,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,741,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.1% in the first quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 7,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $301.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $472.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.93.

In related news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total value of $126,243.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,786 shares in the company, valued at $693,753.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total transaction of $126,243.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,753.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.29, for a total value of $4,683,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 65,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,715,427.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,230 shares of company stock worth $12,830,829 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $402.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.03 and a beta of 0.83. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $281.11 and a 12-month high of $426.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $401.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.66.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $471.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.66 million. On average, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

