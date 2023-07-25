Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires New Shares in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $6,547,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Insulet by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new position in Insulet during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Insulet

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total value of $4,073,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,732,749.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total value of $4,073,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,732,749.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.94, for a total value of $392,720.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,076,702.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,063 shares of company stock worth $4,658,561 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Stock Performance

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $279.60 on Tuesday. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $208.54 and a one year high of $335.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.97, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $358.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.21 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PODD. Citigroup cut their target price on Insulet from $330.00 to $319.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Insulet from $328.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Insulet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Insulet from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.64.

About Insulet

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.