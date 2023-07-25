Comerica’s (CMA) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CMA. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $53.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut Comerica from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Comerica from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.54.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $51.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Comerica has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $87.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.42.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Comerica will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

