Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.00-18.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $15.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.30 billion. Whirlpool also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $16.00-$18.00 EPS.

Whirlpool Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $150.76 on Tuesday. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $124.10 and a 1 year high of $178.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.55 and a 200 day moving average of $141.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.52.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 28.28%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 16.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Whirlpool from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.40.

In other news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total value of $56,347.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,497.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Whirlpool by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 7.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 16.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

