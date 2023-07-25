STERIS (STE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.15. STERIS had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect STERIS to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of STE stock opened at $232.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.33. STERIS has a one year low of $159.21 and a one year high of $234.11. The firm has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STE shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.00.

In related news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total value of $439,207.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,793.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in STERIS by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in STERIS by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in STERIS by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in STERIS by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in STERIS by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

