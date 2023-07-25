Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.45, Briefing.com reports. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Whirlpool updated its FY23 guidance to $16.00-18.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $16.00-$18.00 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $150.76 on Tuesday. Whirlpool has a one year low of $124.10 and a one year high of $178.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.17.
In other news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total value of $56,347.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,497.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have commented on WHR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.40.
Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.
