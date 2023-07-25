Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 6,516 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 45.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,516 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in STERIS were worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in STERIS by 309.1% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on STE. Stephens increased their price target on STERIS from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

STERIS Stock Performance

NYSE:STE opened at $232.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $213.84 and a 200 day moving average of $200.19. The company has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.03, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $159.21 and a 1-year high of $234.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 2.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $439,207.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,793.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

