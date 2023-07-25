AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,348 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 455.8% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AME. Mizuho lifted their price target on AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.86.

AMETEK Stock Up 0.5 %

AME stock opened at $158.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.23. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.87 and a 52 week high of $162.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

About AMETEK

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.