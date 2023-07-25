Venturi Wealth Management LLC Invests $128,000 in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 947 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on FANG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $158.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.39.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of FANG opened at $144.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.62. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.97 and a fifty-two week high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,423.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total transaction of $990,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,793,858. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,423.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,100 shares of company stock worth $2,920,988. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

