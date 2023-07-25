Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $5.93 Million Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,533 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $262,625.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,723,261.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.75.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $64.56 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.13 and its 200-day moving average is $61.73.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 49.14%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

