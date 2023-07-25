Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 71.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646,807 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $11,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 29.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $10,947,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,423,778 shares in the company, valued at $281,297,238.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $10,947,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,423,778 shares in the company, valued at $281,297,238.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $100,180.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,796.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,350 shares of company stock worth $11,899,881 over the last quarter. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.59.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $49.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.19. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $50.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 2.06.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

