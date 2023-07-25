Venturi Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,046 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $31,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 54.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. TD Cowen cut their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

NYSE:T opened at $14.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -87.40%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

