Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $5.93 Million Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,533 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 61.6% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 357.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 760,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,516,000 after purchasing an additional 594,548 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 9,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 39,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $262,625.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,723,261.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.75.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $64.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $69.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 49.14%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

