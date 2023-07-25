Venturi Wealth Management LLC Invests $128,000 in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 947 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total transaction of $990,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,793,858. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total transaction of $990,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,980 shares in the company, valued at $21,793,858. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,423.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,988 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 2.3 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on FANG shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $158.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $202.00 to $184.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.39.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $144.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.97 and a 52 week high of $168.95. The firm has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.62.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.25%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

