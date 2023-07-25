Venturi Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,046 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 49.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,914,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,860,000 after purchasing an additional 635,457 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $8,593,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 9.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 605,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,652,000 after acquiring an additional 54,176 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.8% in the first quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $315,000. 54.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $14.94 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day moving average of $17.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -87.40%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. Barclays cut their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

