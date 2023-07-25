Park Place Capital Corp Sells 87 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Park Place Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 763.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 14,033 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 321.2% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 8,623 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at $5,437,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 106.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,694,000 after buying an additional 91,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $784,872.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,338,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,409 shares in the company, valued at $17,524,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $784,872.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,338,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,166 shares of company stock worth $2,192,677. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT stock opened at $194.47 on Tuesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $136.96 and a 12 month high of $199.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.68 and its 200 day moving average is $181.23.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on TT. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $201.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.25.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

