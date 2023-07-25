International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 705 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IBM opened at $139.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.72. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 307.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.75.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

