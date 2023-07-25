Park Place Capital Corp Lowers Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBRA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $302.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.60. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $224.87 and a 52-week high of $365.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 7.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

